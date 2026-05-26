Government: No Tanzanian with valid work permit affected by unrest in South Africa

Dodoma. The government has assured Parliament that no Tanzanians legally residing in South Africa have been affected by the ongoing unrest, while clarifying that videos circulating on social media and fuelling public concern are old clips, not recent incidents.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, gave the clarification in Parliament on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, when tabling the docket’s 2026/27 budget.

He was responding to concerns raised by Mlalo Member of Parliament (MP), Rashid Shangazi, CCM, over the safety of Tanzanians living in South Africa.

Mr Shangazi had sought an official government statement following reports and videos shared online alleging attacks and growing insecurity in South Africa, targeting foreign nationals.

Responding, Mr Kombo said the Tanzanian Embassy in Pretoria had been closely monitoring the situation and confirmed that no Tanzanian holding valid work and residence permits had been harmed.

“From Tanzania’s side, no Tanzanian living legally in South Africa has been affected. Those mostly affected are citizens from Malawi and Zimbabwe, many of whom do not possess valid work permits,” he said.

The minister also confirmed that some Tanzanians without proper documentation had been arrested during ongoing operations targeting undocumented migrants in South Africa.

Tanzania’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr James Bwana, said more than 90 Tanzanians are currently being held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre following a crackdown linked to rising anti-immigration sentiment.

Mr Bwana said most of those detained originate from Dar es Salaam, while embassy officials continue to monitor the situation closely.