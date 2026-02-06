170 killed as suspected jihadists attack village in Nigeria

Abuja. At least 170 people have been killed after suspected jihadist fighters attacked a village in Nigeria’s central Kwara State, prompting President Bola Tinubu to deploy an army battalion to the area to prevent further violence.

The president’s office said the troops had been sent to Kaiama District following Tuesday night’s assault on Woro village, described as the deadliest attack recorded in the state this year.

Kwara, which borders Niger Republic, has increasingly become a hotspot for armed groups, including the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), with militants stepping up attacks on villages and carrying out mass kidnappings.

Security analysts warn that jihadist factions operating in northern Nigeria appear to be pushing southwards along the Niger–Kwara axis towards the Kainji forest, an area feared to be their potential next stronghold.

President Tinubu condemned the killings as “cowardly and barbaric”, saying the attackers targeted villagers who had resisted attempts to impose extremist rule.

“It is commendable that community members, even though Muslims, refused to be conscripted into a belief that promotes violence over peace,” he said in a statement.

Residents told Reuters that the gunmen had previously preached in the village, urging locals to reject the Nigerian state and adopt strict Sharia law. When villagers refused, the attackers reportedly opened fire.

Local lawmaker Saidu Baba Ahmed said about 38 houses were destroyed during the assault.

Nigeria has faced growing scrutiny over insecurity, with U.S. President Donald Trump last year accusing the country of failing to protect Christians amid Islamist attacks and kidnappings. U.S. forces later carried out strikes on what they described as terrorist targets on December 25.

However, Abuja says it is cooperating with Washington to improve security and denies any systematic persecution of Christians.