5 bodies of migrants washed ashore in east of Libya's capital Tripoli, police officer says

Tripoli. At least five bodies of migrants including two women have been washed ashore in َQasr al-Akhyar, a coastal town in the east of Libya's capital Tripoli, a police officer told Reuters on Saturday.

Hassan Al-Ghawil, head of investigations at the Qasr Al-Akhyar police station, said that according to people in the area, a child's body washed ashore and because of the waves' height the body returned to the sea, and the coast guard was asked to search for it.

Ghawil said the bodies are all dark-skinned people. The bodies were found on Emhamid Al-Sharif shore in the western part of the town by people who reported to the police station.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of Dictator Muammar Gaddafi to a NATO-backed uprising. Factional conflict has split the country into western and eastern factions since 2014.

Qasr al-Akhyar is a coastal town some 73 kilometers (45 miles) east of Tripoli.

Pictures were posted on the internet, and also seen by Reuters, showing the bodies of the migrants lying on the shore, where some were still within black inflatable lifebuoys.

"We reported to the Red Crescent to recover the bodies," said Ghawil. "The bodies we found are still intact and we think there are more bodies to wash ashore."

Earlier this month, fifty-three migrants, including two babies, were dead or missing after a rubber boat carrying 55 people capsized off the coast of Zuwara town in western Tripoli, the International Organization for Migration said.