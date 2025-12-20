Africa’s power list: Billionaires to watch in 2026

At the close of the first quarter of 2025, Africa’s economic landscape continues to be shaped by bold entrepreneurship, strategic investments, and a growing focus on regional integration. Despite global economic headwinds and shifting trade dynamics, a select group of billionaires is not only holding their ground but also redefining Africa’s position in the global economy.

According to wealth rankings from respected global trackers such as Bloomberg and Forbes, the following individuals are the top billionaires in Africa this year—business titans whose influence reaches far beyond their industries.

Aliko Dangote – $23.9 Billion

Still reigning supreme as Africa’s richest man, Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote has built a diversified empire under the Dangote Group, covering cement, sugar, and food processing. His crown jewel, however, is the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery near Lagos, which is expected to significantly boost Nigeria’s fuel self-sufficiency. With a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the facility positions Nigeria as a potential exporter of refined petroleum products.

2. Johann Rupert – $14 Billion

South African luxury goods mogul Johann Rupert holds the second spot, courtesy of his role as chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont—parent company to iconic brands like Cartier and Montblanc. His strategic investments and leadership have placed him at the top tier of the global fashion and luxury industry.

3. Abdulsamad Rabiu – $5.1 Billion

Another Nigerian industrialist in the top five, Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in cement, sugar, and real estate. Rabiu has been instrumental in supporting West Africa’s infrastructure boom, cementing his place as one of the continent’s most dynamic entrepreneurs.

4. Naguib Sawiris – $5 Billion

An Egyptian telecom magnate, Naguib Sawiris built his fortune through Orascom Telecom, which he sold in a multibillion-dollar deal. He now chairs Orascom TMT Investments and has diversified into asset management and luxury real estate, including a Caribbean resort in Grenada.

5. Prateek Suri – $1.9 Billion

Prateek Suri is the Chairman of Maser Group, a continental powerhouse that has redefined how technology, capital, and ambition converge across Africa. Widely recognized as the Richest Indian in Africa, with an estimated net worth of US$1.9 billion, Suri is often hailed as the “Technology Tiger of Africa” for building and scaling businesses in some of the world’s most dynamic emerging markets.

He is the founder of MDR Investments, a venture capital and strategic investment platform focused on Africa and the Gulf, deploying capital into high-growth startups as well as large-scale assets across mining, infrastructure, ports, shipping, artificial intelligence, and luxury yacht trading. MDR Investments has positioned itself as a bridge between global capital and Africa’s long-term development story.

Suri’s entrepreneurial journey is anchored in the success of Maser, his consumer electronics brand that evolved into a pan-African leader. In 2024, Maser crossed US$1 billion in annual revenue, culminating in a landmark US$5 billion acquisition, one of the most prominent technology exits on the continent. Beyond business, Suri leads the Maser Foundation, reflecting his belief that true power lies in giving back.

6. Patrice Motsepe – $3 Billion

Mining tycoon and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals and Africa Rainbow Capital. He is also the president of CAF (Confederation of African Football) and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns FC. His influence spans business, sports, and public service.

7. Koos Bekker – $3.2 Billion