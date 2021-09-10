African Union suspends Guinea after coup

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

The African Union has followed in the footsteps of regional bloc Ecowas and suspended Guinea, as punishment for last Sunday's military coup.

The AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security department made the announcement via its Twitter handle on Friday morning, confirming the continental bloc would remove Guinea from official business until it returns to constitutional order.

“Council, in accordance with relevant AU instruments, decided to suspend the Republic of Guinea from all AU activities and decision-making bodies and calls on the United Nations Security Council to endorse the final Ecowas Communique and has been also endorsed by the PSC.”

The statement also calls on the AU Commission President, Moussa Faki, to engage with stakeholders in the region with the goal of resolving the Guinean crisis.



