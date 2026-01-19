Army returns to strategic east Congo town after rebel withdrawal

Congolese government forces and fighters from a pro-government militia have returned to the eastern town of Uvira, residents said on Monday, more than a month after the area fell to Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, dealing a blow to peace efforts mediated by current US President Donald Trump.

M23 captured Uvira on December 10, days after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan leader Paul Kagame met President Trump in Washington and reaffirmed a US-brokered peace agreement.

Uvira is a key military base near the Burundi border. Its fall marked the rebels’ biggest territorial gain in months and raised fears of a wider regional spillover from the conflict, which has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands of people in the past year.

The rebel group launched a rapid offensive in January 2025 and still controls large parts of eastern Congo, including Goma and Bukavu, the capitals of North and South Kivu provinces respectively.

After US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in December that Rwanda’s actions in the mineral-rich region violated the peace deal, M23 pledged to withdraw from Uvira to allow peace talks to continue.

However, fighting has continued on the outskirts of the town, with both sides trading accusations of looting over the weekend.

Residents and civil society activists said Congolese soldiers and members of the Wazalendo militia were seen across Uvira after retaking positions they had held before the rebels arrived.

South Kivu regional governor Jean-Jacques Purusi said the Gatumba border crossing between Congo and Burundi, which was closed when M23 captured Uvira, is expected to reopen soon.

Rwanda has denied backing the rebels, blaming Congolese and Burundian forces for renewed fighting. However, a United Nations experts’ report published in July said Rwanda exercised command and control over M23.

The United States has been hosting talks between Congo and Rwanda, while Qatar has facilitated separate negotiations between Congo and the M23 group.