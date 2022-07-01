Blinken speaks to Uhuru Kenyatta over DRC

By Paul Owere More by this Author

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday June 30, held a long telephone conversation with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta where they discussed Kenya’s efforts to address the continued violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In a statement issued US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price, Mr Blinken expressed his appreciation for the Nairobi Process, which has brought together the leadership of the DRC, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, and Tanzania.

The Secretary noted that the meetings which were held by the heads of state are instrumental for facilitating the de-escalation of regional tensions, and in particular between the DRC and Rwanda.

He also touched on the upcoming Kenyan polls underscoring the importance of free and fair elections that are peaceful and reflect the will of the Kenyan people.

He also engaged on other regional issues, including US efforts to support African countries suffering from food insecurity as a result of the Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the historic drought in the Horn of Africa