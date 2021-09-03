Botswana health assistant minister suspended for gathering under Covid-19

By Xinhua More by this Author

Botswana's assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, was suspended from his ministerial duties after violating Covid-19 protocols.

Batlhalefi Leagajang, press secretary of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, said in a statement that Lelatisitswe was involved in a family gathering of a tombstone unveiling, which breached the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations of 2020.

All gatherings have been suspended except for Cabinet, National Assembly, Council, National Task Force, religious organisations and funerals.

Meanwhile, the southern African nation has been urged to continue adhering to the health protocols and restrictions to help combat the global pandemic that has claimed 2, 261 lives and affected 156,927 people so far in the country.