Burkina Faso military government dissolves all political parties

Burkina Faso's military leader, Capt Ibrahim Traoré. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Dakar. Burkina Faso’s military-led government has officially dissolved all political parties and scrapped the legal framework that regulated them, a decree confirmed by the country’s council of ministers on Thursday.

The move comes more than three years after the September 2022 coup, and follows the suspension of political activities, as the military seeks to consolidate control.

Interior Minister Emile Zerbo said the decision is part of a wider plan to “rebuild the state,” noting that the proliferation of political parties had fuelled divisions and weakened social cohesion.

Related

Before the coup, Burkina Faso had over 100 registered political parties, with 15 represented in parliament following the 2020 elections. The decree dissolves all parties and political formations, while a new law regulating party financing and the status of the opposition will be submitted to the transitional council.

All assets belonging to the dissolved parties will be transferred to the state.

Burkina Faso, like regional neighbours Mali and Niger, continues to face deadly Islamist insurgencies linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State, which have killed thousands and displaced millions over the past decade.

Latest

  1. Tanzania delivers over 53,000 jobs in first 100 days of Samia’s second term

  2. Tanzania scales up domestic financing for neglected tropical diseases after 2025 donor withdrawal

  3. Starmer’s China visit highlights limits of ‘pivot’ strategy amid tensions with Trump

  4. UN chief warns of looming financial crisis as unpaid dues threaten operations

  5. Sh1.9bn set aside for albinism skin oil as Tanzania tightens oversight

  6. Bank of Tanzania clarifies gold sale strategy, denies infrastructure funding claims

In the headlines

View All