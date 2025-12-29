China opposes recognition of Somaliland, affirms support for Somalia


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China April 10, 2025. PHOTO/ REUTERS

By  REUTERS

  • China opposes any attempt to split territories in Somalia, the foreign ministry said on Monday

Beijing. China opposes any attempt to split territories in Somalia, the foreign ministry said on Monday, affirming Chinese support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the East African country.

"No country should encourage or support other countries' internal separatist forces for its own selfish interests," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a regular press conference, urging authorities in Somaliland to stop "separatist activities and collusion with external forces".

Israel became the first country on Friday to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, seeking immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy.

