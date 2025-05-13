Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Congo's battle against M23 strains public finances, IMF says

M23 rebels

Members of the M23 rebel group in Goma, North Kivu province, on January 30, 2025. 

Photo credit: File | Reuters

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

What you need to know:

  • Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have staged an unprecedented advance in eastern Congo this year, triggering a fresh cycle of violence

An escalation of fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has strained the Central African nation's public finances, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have staged an unprecedented advance in eastern Congo this year, triggering a fresh cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict in a region rich in minerals including tantalum and gold.

The rebels seized Goma, eastern Congo's largest city, in late January and Bukavu, the area's second-largest, weeks later.

Related

The closure of revenue collection offices in M23-controlled regions, combined with measures to ease living costs by exempting basic food products from customs duties and value-added tax, "have led to a revenue shortfall", the IMF said in a statement after a visit to Congo's capital Kinshasa.

Elevated security spending has also put pressure on the budget, the statement said. The finance ministry announced in March it was doubling salaries for soldiers and police in an apparent bid to boost morale.

The IMF said it had reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of Congo's three-year economic and financial programme under its extended credit facility.

"The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the objectives of ECF-supported program, which has been recalibrated to reflect the new realities following the intensification of the conflict," the statement read.

It also said the programme would help safeguard fiscal sustainability while enabling adequate fiscal space for pressing security and humanitarian needs.

The United Nations and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to M23. Rwanda denies backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against Congo's army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

In the headlines