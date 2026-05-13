Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration in Pretoria, South Africa, April 28, 2026.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Accra. Ghana is set to evacuate about 300 of its citizens from South Africa following a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks targeting migrants from sub-Saharan African countries, according to Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr Ablakwa said the affected citizens had registered for assistance through the Ghana High Commission, which is coordinating arrangements for their safe return home.

The development comes amid renewed protests in South Africa against undocumented immigration, with authorities acknowledging concerns over illegal migration while strongly condemning the violence and pledging tougher action against xenophobic attacks.

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Ghana has formally protested the circulation of graphic videos on social media showing attacks on foreign nationals, assuring citizens both at home and abroad of government protection and support.

Meanwhile, several African countries, including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, have advised their nationals in South Africa to exercise caution and remain indoors as tensions persist.

Nigeria has also said at least 130 of its citizens have requested evacuation assistance as concern grows across the continent over the escalating situation.

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