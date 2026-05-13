MCL rolls out new AI policy to safeguard trust in digital journalism

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) has launched a new policy to guide the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its editorial and operational platforms, as the media industry is undergoing a major technological transformation in the world.

The company becomes one of the few media organisations in the region to formally establish governance standards for the emerging technology which is reshaping the industry.

The policy outlines principles for the responsible use of AI in journalism, newsroom workflows, audience engagement and content production, while maintaining editorial oversight and accountability.

Speaking ahead of the launch yesterday, MCL executive editor, Mr Mpoki Thomson, said the media industry was undergoing rapid technological transformation, making it necessary for news organisations to embrace innovation without compromising public trust and editorial standards.

“Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping how news is discovered, produced, distributed and consumed globally,” he said.

“At MCL, we see AI as a tool that strengthens our journalism, improves newsroom efficiency and supports innovation, while human judgement, verification, ethics and accountability remain central to everything we publish,” he added.

Under the framework, AI tools may be used to support newsroom functions such as research, transcription, translation, data analysis, audience insights and work flow optimisation.

However, the company said all AI-assisted content will continue to undergo editorial review and verification processes before publication.

The policy further stresses the importance of transparency, privacy protection, fairness and accountability in the deployment of AI technologies within the organisation.

MCL also said it will invest in continuous staff training and AI literacy programmes to ensure journalists and other employees are equipped to work effectively with the evolving technology.

The move comes at a time when media organisations worldwide are increasingly integrating AI into newsroom operations to improve efficiency, audience engagement and digital innovation, while also grappling with concerns over misinformation, copyright, bias and editorial credibility.