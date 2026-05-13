Depression crisis deepens in Tanzania as 1,362 diagnosed in just nine months

Dar es Salaam. Rising numbers of Tanzanians being diagnosed with depression have raised concern among experts, who link the trend to economic pressure, changing social structures and limited access to mental health services.
Government data presented in Parliament on May 11 show that 1,709 people were screened for mental health conditions between July 2025 and March 2026. Of these, 1,362 were diagnosed with depression and placed on treatment.
Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa told lawmakers that the figures reflect ongoing community screening and early intervention efforts aimed at improving mental health care.