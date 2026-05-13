Depression crisis deepens in Tanzania as 1,362 diagnosed in just nine months

Dar es Salaam. Rising numbers of Tanzanians being diagnosed with depression have raised concern among experts, who link the trend to economic pressure, changing social structures and limited access to mental health services.

Government data presented in Parliament on May 11 show that 1,709 people were screened for mental health conditions between July 2025 and March 2026. Of these, 1,362 were diagnosed with depression and placed on treatment.

Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa told lawmakers that the figures reflect ongoing community screening and early intervention efforts aimed at improving mental health care.

He said the government has also expanded training for health workers to improve early identification and management of mental health conditions, with a focus on community-level care.

Despite these efforts, specialists say the numbers point to a growing but largely under-recognised mental health challenge.

Sociologists and psychologists cite economic hardship, unemployment, family breakdown and social pressure as key drivers of depression, particularly among young people and urban residents.

A sociologist at the University of Dar es Salaam, Ms Faudhia Mfaume, said financial strain and rising social expectations are contributing to emotional exhaustion.

“Many people are struggling to survive economically while meeting family and social demands. This creates pressure that can develop into depression,” she said.

She noted that weakening family and community support systems have left many individuals without traditional safety nets for coping with stress.

Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) sociologist Mr Alfani Mduge pointed to youth unemployment and prolonged job searches as major risk factors.

“Many young people spend years without stable income or employment, which leads to frustration and hopelessness,” he said.

He also highlighted stigma around mental illness as a barrier to treatment, noting that some people still associate depression with spiritual causes.

SAUT lecturer Ms Linah Kabula said social media, relationship conflicts and loneliness are also contributing to emotional strain.

“People compare their lives to unrealistic standards online, which increases feelings of inadequacy,” she said.

Clinical psychologist Dr Kelvin Kiberiti of Bugando Medical Centre said untreated stress is one of the main pathways to depression.

“When stress is prolonged without support, it affects emotional stability and daily functioning,” he said.

He called for stronger mental health services at lower-level health facilities to improve access to care.

At Muhimbili National Hospital, Dr Isaac Lema said substance abuse, financial pressure and family breakdown are increasingly linked to mental health cases.

“Mental health challenges are often connected to alcohol use, debt stress and unstable relationships,” he said.