How Sadc’s new strategy could break instability cycle in Southern Africa

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania prepares to hand over its chairmanship of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to Malawi next month, a renewed sense of direction is emerging, anchored in a new framework that aims to tackle the root causes of conflict and instability across the region.

Over the past year, under Tanzania’s leadership, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has been pushing to deepen coordination and long-term peacebuilding. At the heart of this effort is the Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) and Transitional Justice Framework, a strategic tool now in its final stages of development.

Revealing the PCRD strategy yesterday during the 27th Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) held in Dar es Salaam, Sadc’s Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, said the PCRD framework is designed to help member states address the structural drivers of instability, including poverty, marginalisation, weak governance, and inequality, before they turn into full-blown crises.

“We are not just focused on stopping conflict. We must go further by restoring livelihoods, promoting inclusive recovery, and supporting communities to rebuild and grow,” said Mr Magosi.

He added that the PCRD would also help ensure that past violence does not resurface. “This approach gives us a chance to prevent cyclical instability and ensure a peaceful future,” he noted.

The region believes that there is growing recognition that true stability requires healing and inclusion, especially for those most affected by conflict. That is where transitional justice and community-led reconciliation come in.

Mr Magosi noted that investing in rehabilitation and reintegration programmes would be essential.

“Justice is not just about punishing wrongdoing. It’s about healing communities and giving people the chance to rebuild their lives,” he said.

Tanzania’s role over the past year has been instrumental in advancing such long-term strategies under the leadership of minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Thabit Kombo, who currently chairs the MCO.

Tanzania has overseen the implementation of 70 percent of the Council’s decisions, a notable achievement that reflects progress in consolidating peace and security across the region.

Tanzania also played a central role in preparing for democratic processes, including its own upcoming general election in October 2025, for which it has already invited the Sadc Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to monitor.

Furthermore, Tanzania became one of the first two countries, alongside Mauritius, to pilot the Regional Anti-Corruption Effort Index, showing commitment to transparency.

The country also continues to host the Regional Counter Terrorism Centre (RCTC) in Dar es Salaam, an institution seen as vital in enhancing regional security through coordination, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.

One major step forward was the launch of the Network of Women Mediators in early 2025. “This is a strong addition to our efforts,” said Mr Kombo.

He added that women must have a seat at the table in all peace processes. “Their voices matter, especially in ensuring the needs of children and other vulnerable groups are not ignored,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sadc is also taking steps to tackle regional threats that fuel instability. These include cross-border crimes such as poaching, drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, and the illegal trade in weapons and vehicles.

In June, the region’s Chiefs of Police agreed to scale up intelligence sharing and joint operations to fight these crimes.

On another front, corruption remains a key challenge. Mr Kombo said that more member states are implementing the Sadc Anti-Corruption Strategy.