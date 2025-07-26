China renews military modernisation support to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. China has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the modernisation of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral military ties and promote regional and global peace and stability.

Speaking ahead of the 61st anniversary of TPDF’s establishment, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Mingjian Chen, praised the enduring defence partnership between the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and TPDF, describing it as stable, close, and productive.

“For the past 61 years, the PLA and TPDF have enjoyed a stable, close, and jovial relationship. We have consistently cooperated in high-level visits, joint exercises, infrastructure development, equipment provision, and training, and the results have been fruitful,” said Ms Chen on Friday, July 25, 2025.

She highlighted key recent milestones in the partnership, including the visit by Tanzania’s Minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Stergomena Tax, to China last year, and the joint military exercise Amani Umoja 2024, which she described as the largest ever between the two forces.

In addition, she noted the 2024 visit of the PLA Navy’s hospital ship Ark Peace, marking the vessel’s third mission to Tanzania, making it the only African country to have received the ship that many times.

The missions offered free medical services and humanitarian support, reinforcing the spirit of solidarity between the two nations.

Looking ahead, the envoy pledged that China would continue to support TPDF’s modernisation through defence technology, capacity building, and knowledge transfer.

“China will continue to provide assistance and support to TPDF’s modernisation efforts. We aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop a model for China–Africa security collaboration,” she said.

Her remarks come as Tanzania prepares to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the TPDF on September 1.

The ambassador congratulated the armed forces in advance, commending their role in safeguarding national sovereignty and promoting peace in the region.

Ambassador Chen also placed the China–Tanzania partnership within a broader historical and global context.

She noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the global victory in the Second World War.

“History has taught us that peace is hard-won and must be defended. China remains committed to peaceful development, mutual benefit, and building a global community with a shared future,” she said.

The envoy said that the PLA continues to play a leading role in global peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, including maritime escort missions and international cooperation under bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

“We believe that a stronger and more developed China will be a stronger force for world peace,” she said.

On his part, the TPDF chief of staff, Lieutenant General Salum Haji Othman, who officiated the military anniversary celebrations, echoed the ambassador’s sentiments and commended the PLA’s global reputation.

“Since its founding in 1927, the PLA has become one of the most resilient and robust forces in the world. It not only safeguards China’s sovereignty but also contributes significantly to international peace,” he said.

He said cooperation between the PLA and TPDF had expanded steadily over the years, particularly in defence technology, training, logistics, and infrastructure support.

“The friendship between our two armies is long-standing. It has contributed immensely to the safety of Tanzania and peace across the globe,” he said.