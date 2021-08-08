Kenya DP Ruto's Turkish associate arrested on return from Uganda

By Agencies More by this Author

Nairobi. Turkish national Harun Ayden, who is also aclose associate of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto, has been arrested upon arrival in Kenya after returning from Uganda, media reports have confirmed.

The development marks an escalation of political tensions as the country prepares for presidential elections in 2022.

Kenyan authorities last week blocked Ruto at Wilson airport as he planned to travel to Uganda with a private jet on grounds that the 2022 presidential hopeful did not seek civil service’s clearance.

Ayden, who was among the businessmen and politicians accompanying Ruto, was allowed to travel to Uganda.

Ruto recently revealed how he engaged Equity Bank to provide a Kshs 15bn facility to a Ugandan businessman to construct a vaccine manufacturing plant in Wakiso District, Uganda.

Both Ruto and President Museveni attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the facility.

It remains unclear why Ayden was arrested.

Media reports in Kenya indicate that Ayden’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta is spearheading efforts to have him released.

“This is illegal detention. You have taken someone from a plane, have arrested him and there is nothing wrong with his documents. Then you tell him that you want to talk to him then you arrest him. He tells you he wants to speak to his people or lawyer, you deny him that. You bring him to an enclosed place like this where even the lawyers are not allowed access,” Ombeta told the media.

Since this aborted trip, Ruto without mentioning names has accused authorities of witch hunt in several public outbursts, a case in point; Citizen TVs August 4, 2021 interview.

“Museveni is a friend of Kenya’s President (Uhuru Kenyatta), Museveni is my friend. I even went to campaign for him in Uganda, even these leaders of NASA have at one point campaigned for Museveni in Uganda because of the brotherhood between these two countries,” Ruto explained.

“Why is it that it’s okay for them to be friends with Museveni and not the Vice President? Am I not entitled to friends?” he posed.

President Museveni, who was accompanied by Kenya’s Vice President Williams Ruto, on June 6 laid a foundation stone for the multibillion dollar Biological Drugs and mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Facility at Matuga-Wakiso District.

His ally Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen who also doubles as the senator representing Elgeyo-Marakwet County via Twitter today disputed accounts that Ayden has been illegally operating businesses in Kenya.

“Ayden Harun is an investor recognized by Government of Kenya and issued with a valid class G permit,” said Onesimus.

“The only reason why he has been arrested is because the authorities are embarrassed after blocking DP from going to Uganda and they want to continue the pettiness they have displayed for 4 years,” he tweeted today.

Ruto, who intends to contest for President in 2022, was recently in Uganda where president Museveni described him as “a very committed East African” for working with the Equity Bank to secure funding for the multibillion dollar Biological Drugs and mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Wakiso District.

The humiliation of Ruto and the crackdown on his associates by Kenyan authorities is no longer a surprise following his fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru is believed to be quietly supporting Raila Odinga for president.

Kenya is set to hold a general election on 9 August 2022, which will see changes for all elected positions within the government, including members of Parliament, senators, and the Presidency.

Uhuru and Ruto currently disagree on a number of issues including when to start campaigning for the 2022 elections and whether to have a national referendum before the election.

The ruling Jubilee Party is also being pulled in different directions, with many members openly supporting candidates from other parties.