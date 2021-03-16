Kenya Film Board officially suspend comedian Eric Omondi’s “Wife Material”

By Agencies More by this Author

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has officially suspended comedian Eric Omondi’s “Wife Material” Youtube show that was in its second season.

Addressing the media on Monday, KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua said the suspension of the show will only be lifted after a case the board filed against the comedian is determined.

The matter is set to be determined by a selected mediation committee led by comedians Jalang’o, Churchill, alongside celebrities Big Ted, Refigah, Nonini and other stakeholders.

According to Mutua, the committee has four days to look into the said complaint raised by KFCB against Omondi before advising the board on what action to take against him.

Eric Omondi (centre) with some of the contestants in the 'Wife Material' show. Pool | Nation Media Group

“The program in contention dubbed ‘Wife Material 2’ is hereby suspended forthwith until the case is heard and determined by this self-regulated committee to which Eric and ourselves have agreed,” Mutua stated.

On his part, Omondi thanked KFCB for agreeing to an out of court settlement promising to produce clean content in the future and submit to the board for approval before publishing.

“As I spoke to daktari (Ezekiel Mutua) we are all in agreement that our content don’t have to be dirty to sell. So, we’ll be avoiding obscenity and ‘Wife Material’ will continue bigger, better and of course cleaner,” Omondi said.

Omondi was on Thursday arrested by DCI detectives in collaboration with KFCB on allegation of contravening film and content regulations.

He was, however, released on a Sh50,000 police bond and the first mention of the case was slated for March 18 but the comedian agreed to an out of court settlement with KFCB.