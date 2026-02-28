Mass graves discovered in eastern Congo after rebel withdrawal

Jean-Jacques Purusi, the Kinshasa-appointed governor of South Kivu province, where Uvira is located, told local media that the graves were found in the Kilomoni and Kavimvira neighbourhoods.
One site contained 31 bodies, the other 141. Additional graves have reportedly been discovered in Kabimba village, about 8 kilometres from the city.
Campaign group Human Rights Watch reported last December that M23 fighters had carried out summary executions in Uvira, with bodies recovered from several neighbourhoods, including Kavimvira.
HRW also said abuses were committed by the Congolese army and allied militias, both before the rebel takeover and during their retreat.
AFC/M23 denied knowledge of the graves, accusing the government of spreading propaganda. The group still controls large parts of North and South Kivu provinces after last year’s rapid offensive that captured strategic cities including Goma and Bukavu.
Fighting has continued on several fronts in eastern Congo despite mediation efforts by countries including Qatar and the United States.
South Africa reported that two of its citizens died on the frontlines. Rwanda has rejected claims from Congo, the UN, and Western powers that it supplies M23 with troops or weapons.