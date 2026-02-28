Mass graves discovered in eastern Congo after rebel withdrawal

Uvira. Two mass graves containing at least 172 bodies have been discovered in the eastern city of Uvira following the withdrawal of the AFC/M23 rebel group, according to provincial authorities.

The rebels briefly seized Uvira, a key transit hub on Lake Tanganyika near the Burundian border, in December.

They began withdrawing a week later under pressure from the United States, and the Congolese army re-entered the city last month.

Jean-Jacques Purusi, the Kinshasa-appointed governor of South Kivu province, where Uvira is located, told local media that the graves were found in the Kilomoni and Kavimvira neighbourhoods.

One site contained 31 bodies, the other 141. Additional graves have reportedly been discovered in Kabimba village, about 8 kilometres from the city.

Campaign group Human Rights Watch reported last December that M23 fighters had carried out summary executions in Uvira, with bodies recovered from several neighbourhoods, including Kavimvira.

HRW also said abuses were committed by the Congolese army and allied militias, both before the rebel takeover and during their retreat.

AFC/M23 denied knowledge of the graves, accusing the government of spreading propaganda. The group still controls large parts of North and South Kivu provinces after last year’s rapid offensive that captured strategic cities including Goma and Bukavu.

Fighting has continued on several fronts in eastern Congo despite mediation efforts by countries including Qatar and the United States.