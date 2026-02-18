Nigeria says 100 more US military personnel arrive to tackle Islamists

Dakar. About 100 US military personnel have arrived in Nigeria as Washington scales up an operation to target Islamist insurgents, a Nigerian defence spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump has accused Nigeria of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militants in the northwest.

Nigeria denies discriminating against any religion, saying its security forces target armed groups that attack both Christians and Muslims.

The US carried out strikes targeting Islamic State-linked militants in December, and a small US military team has been operating on the ground to boost Nigeria's intelligence capabilities.

In recent days, several planes carrying US troops and equipment have headed to Nigeria's northern states, according to flight tracking data reviewed by Reuters.

Major General Samaila Uba, spokesperson for Nigeria's Defence Headquarters, said the troops would train and advise local forces, but not take part in combat.

Earlier this month, Nigeria's military said it expected around 200 more US troops.

Presidential spokesperson Sunday Dare said Nigeria needed "massive support from the U.S. government" in terms of fighter jets and munitions, but declined to give numbers or a timeframe.

Nigeria's 240 million people are evenly split between Christians mainly in the south and Muslims mainly in the north.