Nigerian troops rescue 62 hostages, kill two militants in northwest operations

Maduguri. Nigerian troops have rescued 62 hostages and killed two militants in separate security operations in Kebbi and Zamfara states, as authorities intensify efforts to curb armed violence in the country’s northwest, the army said on Wednesday.

The region has witnessed a surge in mass kidnappings by heavily armed gangs operating from forest hideouts. The groups have targeted villages, schools and places of worship, including the January 18 abduction of more than 160 worshippers from two churches in Kaduna State.

Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba said troops raided a known bandit camp in Zamfara after receiving intelligence that captives were being held there.

“All 62 hostages were successfully rescued and are now in safe custody, with arrangements underway to reunite them with their families,” the army said in a statement.

In a separate operation, troops ambushed Lakurawa militants near the border between Kebbi’s Augie District and neighbouring Sokoto State after receiving intelligence on the group’s movements, Osoba added. Two militants were killed during the operation.

Nigeria’s security situation has drawn international attention, with current U.S. President Donald Trump accusing the country of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militants operating in the northwest.

U.S. forces carried out air strikes against Islamic State targets in northwest Nigeria on Christmas Day. However, the Nigerian government has rejected claims of religious persecution, saying its security forces are targeting armed groups that attack both Christian and Muslim civilians.