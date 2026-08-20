Overloaded boat capsizes in Nigeria, at least 40 bodies recovered

At least 40 bodies, mostly those of children, have been recovered after an overloaded boat capsized in Nigeria’s north-western Sokoto State, local officials and residents said on Thursday.
The accident occurred near Gorau in Goronyo Local Government Area, with rescue efforts continuing, said Abdulkadir Yusuf, an area manager at the National Inland Waterways Authority.
Yusuf said about 40 children’s bodies had been recovered, while Nasiru Adamu, a lawmaker representing the area in the Sokoto State legislature, said the death toll had risen to 43, with 16 people rescued.