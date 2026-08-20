Overloaded boat capsizes in Nigeria, at least 40 bodies recovered

At least 40 bodies, mostly those of children, have been recovered after an overloaded boat capsized in Nigeria’s north-western Sokoto State, local officials and residents said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Gorau in Goronyo Local Government Area, with rescue efforts continuing, said Abdulkadir Yusuf, an area manager at the National Inland Waterways Authority.

Yusuf said about 40 children’s bodies had been recovered, while Nasiru Adamu, a lawmaker representing the area in the Sokoto State legislature, said the death toll had risen to 43, with 16 people rescued.

A local resident said the boat was carrying farmers and labourers hired to harvest rice, and that more than 70 people were on board when it capsized. Another resident said 57 people were on board.

Mustapha Umar, director of relief and rehabilitation at the state’s emergency management agency, said officials were travelling to the scene and would provide further information.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, where overcrowding, poor maintenance and weak enforcement of safety regulations have contributed to disasters on the country’s rivers and waterways.