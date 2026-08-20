Samia, World Bank discuss deeper partnership to accelerate transformation

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday, August 20, 2026, held talks with World Bank Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Ndiamé Diop on strengthening cooperation and accelerating strategic investments to support Tanzania’s economic transformation.

A statement from the directorate of Presidential communications said President Hassan thanked the World Bank for its longstanding partnership with Tanzania, particularly in education, energy, infrastructure and agriculture, and called for deeper cooperation aligned with the country’s long-term development priorities.

She said infrastructure investments should translate into increased production, trade, investment and job creation.

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The talks covered the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), regional transport and energy connectivity, modern agriculture, fisheries, education and skills development, as well as opportunities to mobilise private investment, the statement said.

According to the statement, President Hassan said Tanzania’s position as a gateway to East, Central and Southern Africa made investments in railways, ports, roads and energy important to regional integration and economic development along the Central Corridor.

She described the SGR as more than a railway, saying it could stimulate industrial development, agriculture, logistics, new urban centres and regional trade.

On agriculture, President Hassan highlighted the need to promote modern, commercial and climate-resilient farming through irrigation, technology, mechanisation, value addition and stronger market linkages.

The two sides also discussed science, technology, technical education and skills development to prepare young Tanzanians for a changing economy.

Mr Diop commended Tanzania’s development progress and reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

He highlighted Tanzania’s progress under Mission 300, particularly efforts to expand electricity access and strengthen regional energy connectivity.

Mr Diop also cited developments in education, including initiatives he observed in Zanzibar involving science and technology and investments to improve learning and prepare young people for future opportunities.

The discussions also focused on the role of the private sector in Tanzania’s economic transformation, with Mr Diop expressing the World Bank’s interest in helping create conditions for stronger private-sector growth and mobilising private capital for productive sectors and infrastructure.