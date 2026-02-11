Rwanda shuts over 6,000 mosques and churches. Demands religious leaders hold theology degrees

Kigali. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the country’s religious communities, Rwanda has ordered the closure of thousands of unregistered churches and mosques, enforcing new rules that require religious leaders to hold accredited theology degrees.

President Paul Kagame’s government says the crackdown is necessary to professionalise religious leadership, prevent exploitation, and regulate informal ministries that have proliferated in recent years.

“This reform ensures that religious leaders are properly trained and accountable,” a government spokesperson said. “It is about protecting citizens and maintaining standards across the country.”

However, critics argue that the measures represent an unprecedented expansion of state control over faith, raising concerns about religious freedom in one of Africa’s most tightly governed nations.

Many congregations say they are being forced to close without warning, leaving communities uncertain about where and how to worship.

The reform has sparked intense debate nationwide, highlighting the tension between state authority and the right to practice religion freely.

Analysts say Rwanda’s approach may become a model for other governments seeking to regulate informal religious organisations—but at the risk of stoking social and political tensions.

