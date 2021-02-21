Six feared dead after Nigeria military aircraft crashes in Abuja

By Nation Africa More by this Author

At least six people are feared dead following the crash of a military aircraft in Abuja, Nigeria.

Via Twitter on Sunday, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said the aircraft, King Air 350, crashed short of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

This was after it reported engine failure as it headed to Minna, Niger state, North central Nigeria.

“It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any,” the minister said.

Reports indicated that the plane belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF201) departed Abuja at 1033UTC with six persons on board, including two crew.

The engine failure was reported at about 10.30 UTC and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at 10.48 UTC.

Mr James Odaudu, Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation confirmed the crash.

No official statement has been issued on the casualties but reports indicated that nobody was rescued from the plane burst into flames.



