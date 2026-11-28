Kempton Park. South Africa has deployed its first cohort of 12 Foreign Economic Representatives (FERs) to attract investment, secure export opportunities and strengthen trade partnerships as it seeks to diversify its international economic relations amid growing global uncertainty.

The representatives, sent off by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau on November 24, will operate through 10 offices covering 30 countries and territories. Their deployment forms part of the government’s Butterfly Strategy, which seeks to broaden South Africa’s export destinations, diversify its sources of investment and strengthen economic partnerships.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition selected the representatives following an assessment, training and selection process based on their experience, skills and ability to deliver measurable results.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Mr Tau said the representatives had a responsibility to turn South Africa’s diplomatic relationships into practical economic opportunities, including export deals, investment commitments and jobs.

He said the global trading environment had changed significantly due to geopolitical instability, conflicts, unilateral trade measures and shifting global supply chains.

“These shifts have touched our exports to traditional trading partners and our emerging markets, such as the Middle East, that have been buying a growing share of South African products,” he said.

The Butterfly Strategy identifies 27 priority markets across Africa, North and South America, Europe and Asia. It also seeks to deepen engagement with economic blocs such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and Eurasia.

The initiative comes as South Africa faces the planned withdrawal of its preferential access to the United States market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), effective January 1, 2027.

The US announced its intention to withdraw the benefits on November 2, giving South Africa 60 days’ notice. AGOA provides eligible African countries with preferential access to the US market for qualifying products.

However, the withdrawal does not mean that trade between the two countries will end. South African government figures show that about 89 percent of the country’s exports to the US entered under ordinary World Trade Organisation terms in 2025, while around 10 percent qualified for AGOA preferences.

Exports under the programme were valued at approximately $1.7 billion in 2025, compared with $4 billion in 2024, representing about one percent of South Africa’s total global exports.

The government says it will continue engaging affected industries while pursuing alternative markets to reduce exposure to changes in trade arrangements.

Mr Tau said the representatives would focus on identifying potential investors, facilitating business partnerships and helping local exporters overcome barriers to entering foreign markets.

He said investment would be prioritised where it expands manufacturing capacity, strengthens local supply chains, transfers technology and skills, and creates sustainable employment.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also expected to benefit from the programme, particularly businesses that cannot afford to establish their own offices or conduct extensive market research abroad.

Mr Tau said the representatives would provide such businesses with market intelligence, introductions to potential buyers and assistance in addressing trade barriers.

The team will work with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, InvestSA and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to coordinate trade and investment promotion.