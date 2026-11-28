Kampala. Uganda has launched Africa's first clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, marking a step towards developing protection against a virus responsible for the country's latest outbreak.

The trial, announced on Friday by the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), is being conducted in collaboration with US pharmaceutical company Moderna, which developed the vaccine.

The initiative comes amid efforts to develop vaccines specifically targeting the Bundibugyo strain, which has been linked to an outbreak centred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to UVRI, the Ugandan trial will assess the vaccine's safety and its ability to trigger an immune response in volunteers aged one year and above.

The study aims to enrol 224 participants, making it the first trial of the vaccine to include children as young as one year.

The Ugandan study is the second human trial of Moderna's vaccine, following an initial trial launched in Canada in August, involving adults aged between 18 and 65.

The vaccine is also expected to undergo clinical trials in the DRC, alongside another candidate targeting the same Ebola strain, developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India.

Meanwhile, scientists are investigating whether Merck's Ervebo vaccine, which targets a different species of Ebola virus, can provide any cross-protection against the Bundibugyo strain.

Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is helping fund the vaccine's development, said children were particularly vulnerable during Ebola outbreaks but often had to wait longer to benefit from new vaccines.