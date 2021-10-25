Sudan PM Abdallah Hamdok put under house arrest - Media reports

By Agencies More by this Author

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was put under house arrest on Monday after an unidentified military force occupied his house.

This is according to Al Hadath TV, a local news network, which cited unidentified sources.

Neither the government nor the military have commented on the development.

The reported house arrest comes shortly after Sudan’s military arrested Hamdok's media advisor.

Unidentified military personnel also arrested four cabinet ministers and a civilian member of the ruling sovereign council, local reports said.

The arrests and Hamdok's home detention come a month after a failed coup attempt. At the time, a top government source said the plotters had attempted to take over the state media building in September but "they failed".

Former leader Omar al Bashir was ousted after months of street protests in 2019.

