Uganda army chief denies allegation of assault on opposition leader's wife

Nairobi. Ugandan military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Monday denied allegations by opposition leader Bobi Wine that soldiers attacked Wine's wife during an overnight raid on their home.
Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, alleged troops broke into his residence overnight into Saturday in the Magere suburb of Kampala, assaulted staff and choked his wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi, forcing her to seek medical treatment.
Wine, who has been in hiding following the East African nation's disputed presidential election, said he was not at home at the time.