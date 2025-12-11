Uganda to receive up to $1.7 billion of US funding under Trump health plan

A worker looks out of the window of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) building in Washington, U.S., February 3, 2025.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Kampala. Uganda will get up to $1.7 billion of US funding for its health sector over the next five years, making it the latest African country to agree a pact with the Trump administration since it overhauled its approach to foreign aid.

Kenya and Rwanda agreed similar deals in recent days under Trump's "America First Global Health Strategy".

The strategy calls for poorer nations to play a bigger role in fighting infectious diseases in their countries and eventually transition from aid to self-reliance.

Also Read

The US funds will support priority health programmes in Uganda on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health and polio amongst other things, the US embassy in Uganda said in a statement.

Uganda's government will increase its own health expenditure by $500 million "to gradually assume greater financial responsibility over the course of the framework," its finance ministry said in a post on X.

"This collaboration will yield not only disease-specific outcomes but also significant improvements in national systems, institutions and workforce capacity," Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said.

The U.S. has been a major donor to Uganda's health sector, but financial support has fallen this year after Trump cut the foreign aid budget and shuttered USAID.

Latest

  1. Experts warn rising trend of buying mobile phones on credit may fuel debt burden

  2. Businesses rebound after one-day shutdown, traders express relief

  3. Tanzania’s Amsons Group, Zambian firm partner for $900m power projects

  4. Travellers urged to embrace digital tickets to curb festive season fare hikes

  5. IMF reaches staff level agreement on Ethiopia's fourth review, unlocks $261 million

In the headlines

View All