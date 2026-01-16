Ugandans to know next president on Saturday

The Electoral Commission has pledged to uphold the constitutional time limit requiring the declaration of the duly elected president within 48 hours, as stipulated in Article 103, Clause 7 of the 1995 Constitution. Justice Simon Byabakama, the Commission’s chairperson, said On Thursday, January 15, that the next president will be announced on Saturday before 5pm, in line with the law.

“As for the presidential elections, these are being transmitted to the National Tally Centre here in Lubowa, Wakiso District. We want you to note that the constituency for the presidential candidate is the entire country,” Justice Byabakama said.

“Accordingly, the Electoral Commission will tally all results from Uganda’s districts and cities at this centre and finally declare the elected candidate for presidency within 48 hours from the closure of the polls,” he added.

Article 103 (7) states that the Electoral Commission shall ascertain, publish, and declare in writing under its seal the results of the presidential election within 48 hours of polling. Clause (6) further stipulates that the candidate with the highest number of votes shall be declared President.

Justice Byabakama emphasised that the declaration of results would begin immediately and continue until Saturday, January 17, 2026, when the final results will be announced.

“Tallying of results will start as soon as they become available, beginning today, Thursday, January 15, 2026, and will continue until Saturday, January 17, 2026, when the final results will be declared before 5pm,” he said.

He thanked all Ugandans who participated in the elections for exercising their constitutional right to choose their leaders, noting that democracy is only as strong as the people who stand up to be counted.

Chapter Five of the Constitution outlines how Ugandans should be represented at all levels of leadership. Clause One states that every citizen of Uganda aged 18 or above has the right to vote. It further emphasises that it is the duty of every eligible citizen to register as a voter for public elections and referendums.

“The State shall take all necessary steps to ensure that all citizens qualified to vote register and exercise their right to vote. Parliament shall make laws to provide for the facilitation of citizens with disabilities to register and vote,” the Constitution adds.

Justice Byabakama also thanked Ugandans for keeping the peace during the process and urged calm among candidates and their supporters as results are compiled. Voting was scheduled to begin at 7am, but the biometric machines, touted as the silver bullet against malpractice, went belly up, forcing the Commission to start voting as late as 11am in many polling stations.

Faced with this setback, Justice Byabakama said the Commission had to extend voting hours from 4 pm to 5 pm to give those who had left in frustration a chance to cast their ballots. “The Commission had to use its special powers to extend the voting time to allow those who had come earlier and left because of the delays to vote,” he explained.

Compiled by Franklin Draku, Busein Samilu & Damali Mukhaye