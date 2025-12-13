US ends temporary legal status for Ethiopians

Washington. The US is ending temporary legal status for citizens of Ethiopia in the United States, according to a government notice on Friday, as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on legal and illegal immigration.

"After reviewing country conditions and consulting with appropriate U.S. Government agencies, the Secretary determined that Ethiopia no longer continues to meet the conditions for the designation for Temporary Protected Status," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a notice posted in the Federal Register.

Temporary Protected Status is available to people whose home country has experienced a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event. It provides eligible migrants with work authorization and temporary protection from deportation.

The program was created in 1991 and under Biden was extended to cover about 600,000 Venezuelans and 521,000 Haitians. Noem reversed the extensions in February, saying they were no longer justified.

In recent months, the administration has removed the protective status for migrants from numerous countries, including Haiti, Myanmar, South Sudan, Syria and Venezuela. In November, Trump announced the termination of protection for Somalis in Minnesota

Trump has made controlling immigration a central plank of his second White House term. Canceling TPS protections are a boost to the administration's campaign to deport millions of people.

The cancellations have been challenged in court.

The Supreme Court in October cleared the way for the administration to revoke TPS for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in the United States, granting a request to put on hold a federal judge's ruling that Noem lacked the authority to terminate the status while litigation proceeds.