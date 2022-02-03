US launches third military exercise with Mozambican armed forces

By Arnaldo Vieira More by this Author

Maputo. The US government has launched a third Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) programme with Mozambique, targeting to strengthen readiness against rising insecurity. Washington has been doing trainings with Maputo since March 2021 and it has been one of the efforts to combat an insurgency in the country’s north.

Since 2017 when Al-Shabab rebels attacked numerous villages and destroyed extensive civilian property and infrastructure, including schools and health centres, the country’s Cabo Delgado province has been a subject of concerted regional and global efforts to tackle the terror merchants.

An estimated 3,000 people have been killed and 820,000 displaced since the violence began.

Apart from the US, the EU is also training Mozambique forces in fighting against insurgency.

In November, the EU launched its military training mission (EUTM) in Mozambique along with and other programmes to tackle an insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the diplomatic representation, the program launched Monday will last for ten months and during which the US army will partner with the Mozambican military to hone special operations skills

Related EU begins military training against Mozambique insurgency

Advertisement

The JCET program provides foreign military and US special operations forces an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices.

In addition to military training, the two-month US Department of Defence (DoD) JCET exercise will focus on the law of armed conflict, human rights, and medical training.

“Military exchanges like these are important for the security and prosperity of Mozambique and the region”, the statement quoted Dennis W. Hearne, the US Ambassador to Mozambique.

“As a strategic partner, the United States is committed to ensuring our military-to-military engagements continue during such an important moment for Mozambique’s national security”, he was further quoted.