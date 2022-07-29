US rep to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to visit Uganda and Ghana

By Paul Owere More by this Author

US representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is set to travel to Uganda and Ghana on August 4, a trip that comes just a week after Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov visited the East African nation.

According to a media brief that has been availed to The Citizen, Ms Thomas-Greenfield will discuss the US and global response to the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on global food security, as well as other regional and bilateral priorities.

In Uganda, Ms Thomas-Greenfield will continue discussions with government and civil society leaders on the importance of strong and inclusive democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the promotion of peace, stability, and economic growth.

“She will also discuss bilateral and regional security issues, and Uganda’s commitment to welcoming and supporting refugees,” reads the brief.

On the other hand in Ghana, she will meet with government and civil society leaders to discuss bilateral and regional security and political dynamics.

“She will visit the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center to highlight the role of peacekeepers in international security. Additionally, she will meet with peacebuilders and traditional leaders working to strengthen community resilience, build social cohesion, and counter terrorism and violent extremism,” further reads the brief.

Advertisement

The visit comes at a time when Russia has launched what many have referred to as a charm offensive in Africa.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday July 24, met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, where they discussed the issue of rising fuel and food costs in Africa following Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

“We sell oil to all the interested countries, and if there is a state that is interested or willing to buy our oil, whether it’s India or an African state, then there are no obstacles to this,” said Russia’s top diplomat.

“Not only do we sell oil, but we provide assistance in terms of developing its own infrastructure like refineries and oil products. So we are committed to having a discussion with our Ugandan friends on this topic,” he added.

Uganda’s President Museveni did not give details but hinted that the two leaders discussed how to avert the food crisis in Africa while millions of tonnes of wheat cannot be shipped from Russia.

Mr Museveni said that people with ‘limited understanding’ want African countries to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but argued that the Eastern Europe nation had “stood with Africa for the last 100 years” as part of the continent’s anti-colonial movements and can only be condemned when it makes mistakes.

“We highly appreciate the right balance and responsible position that has taken Uganda together with other African states in light of the current events in Ukraine,” Mr Lavrov said.