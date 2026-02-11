US to send 200 troops to Nigeria to train African nation's military

Washington. The United States is planning to send about 200 troops to Nigeria to train the African nation's military to fight Islamist militants, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, weeks after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes against what he called Islamic State targets.
The U.S. military said last week it sent a small team of troops to Nigeria without specifying a number, marking the first acknowledgment of U.S. forces on the ground since Washington struck by air on Christmas Day.
Trump has said there could be more U.S. military action in Nigeria and Reuters has reported that the U.S. had been conducting surveillance flights over the country from Ghana since at least late November.