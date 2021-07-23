BREAKING: Tanzania records 176 new Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has today confirmed 29 deaths with 176 new coronavirus cases recorded yesterday.

The new cases brings the total number of cases since the outbreak of the third wave to 858.

Speaking at a press conference Health Minister Dr Dorothy Gwajima said the figures were recorded only yesterday saying that there is a possibility that more deaths could have occurred.

The minister stated that despite the government's continued efforts to insist people take all precautionary measures against the disease, a large section of the public is still negligent.

The government, on June 28, for the first time in over a year made public the data, where President Samia Suluhu Hassan revealed that there were 100 new Covid-19 cases in the country, with 70 in critical condition then.

The President relayed the alarming statistics during her maiden press conference at the State House in Dar es Salaam

As the third wave seems to be catching steam, President Hassan has continued to remind Tanzanians to take precautions to protect themselves from the pandemic. In one instance she cited some of the regions that have so far been hit by the deadly third wave.

With growing number of cases and hospitals now running short of oxygen supply, Tanzania has found itself against the ropes trying to guard itself from the heavy blows of the virus, with some patients succumbing to the disease.

So far, some of the heavily affected regions by Covid-19 as mentioned by the Head of State are: Kagera, Arusha, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and the administrative capital Dodoma.

She reiterated the need for everyone to be accountable during these trying times as the whole world is battling an unprecedented health crisis.

President Samia has adopted a completely different approach to dealing with the pandemic since she ascended to power on March 19, following the death in office of her predecessor, the late Magufuli on March 17.

She said on Monday that as soon as she was sworn-in as President, she immediately embarked on ways of adopting the globally-accepted measures of preventing the spread of coronavirus, including adopting vaccines.

In strengthening fights for Covid-19 yesterday Health Ministry, banned ‘all unnecessary public gatherings’ nationwide saying that those that appear to be compulsory should observe all precautions.



