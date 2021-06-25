CRDB Bank Plc launches new ‘Hodari Account’ for upcoming entrepreneurs

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Plc has launched a ‘Hodari Account’ for entrepreneurs in an effort to support them to improve their businesses in different sectors of the economy.

The launch that took place yesterday went concurrently with the relaunch of the ‘Tupo Mtaani Kwako’ campaign that aims to sensitise on the use of banking services, provide financial education to Tanzanians and investment.

Speaking at the launching event held at the Mbagala Zakhiem grounds in Dar es Salaam, bank’s acting managing director Bruce Mwile said the ‘Hodari Account’ will help simplify the businesses of entrepreneurs by making deposits easily.

He said the account will also enable the entrepreneurs to digitally receive payments through the ‘CRDB Lipa Namba,’ and link them to investment opportunities through loans targeting entrepreneurs.

Besides that, Mr Mwile said the account will bring a big relief to the entrepreneurs, who, as customers, will not face any deductions over transactions made within the CRDB Bank network, starting from its branches, agents, ATMs to SimBanking. He also put it that the account will be opened freely to enable many entrepreneurs to do that, in particular those with little capitals.

The launch of the Hodari Account comes a few days after President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged financial institutions in the country to come up with strategies that would empower entrepreneurs, most of whom are youths.

Mr Mwile said the launch was also part of supporting President’s efforts in boosting the economy and that the bank’s goal is to reach all entrepreneurs across the country.

“Let me take this opportunity to invite all entrepreneurs to open the Hodari Account so to start to enjoy the advantages I have mentioned here.

“This service is for all entrepreneurs regardless of type - be they bodaboda taxi operators, mama/baba lishe cooked food vendors; retail shopkeepers, petty traders, etc.

“To us, all these are entrepreneurial, and our message today is to ask them to be brave,” said Mr Mwile when launching the account.