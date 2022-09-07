CRDB introduces solution for late-hour deposit need

Wednesday September 07 2022
CRDB solution pic

CRDB Bank’s chief operations officer Bruce Mwile (second right) demonstrates how the lender’s new deposit-taking ATM works in Dar es Salaam yesterday. With him is head of agency banking and distribution Erick Willy (right), acting manager for the bank’s Eastern Zone, George Yateta (second right) and manager for Mlimani City Branch, Ms Zaituni Manoro. PHOTO| COURTESY

Summary

The move gives the bank's business clients, who usually close their business days late hours, a chance to deposit their money safely, conveniently and in a cost- effective manner

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Plc has introduced a new deposit-taking Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that enables a client to deposit up to Sh100 million at once.

The move gives the bank’s business clients, who usually close their business days late hours, a chance to deposit their money safely, conveniently and in a cost-effective manner.

The first of such ATMs was installed at the bank’s Mlimani City Branch yesterday.

“This comes because we understand that some businesses close late hours when our conventional branches and banking agents have already closed,” bank’s chief operations officer Bruce Mwile said.

Mr Mwile said the bank was aware that despite promoting cashless transactions, the use of hard cash was still dominant among Tanzanians.

“This is why we see this product as an important innovation in the delivery of financial services around the clock,” Mr Mwile said.

To use the machine, one will be required to choose between English and Kiswahili.

“He will then have to enter his/her TemboCard and enter the password. The client will then enter up to a total of 200 bank notes at a go and press ‘Weka Pesa (Deposit Money) and receive a short message,” he explained.

Such machines will be installed at several other locations in Mwanza, Arusha and Dodoma before the end of October this year.