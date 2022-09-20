NBC Bank aids school in Mbeya with water tanks

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mbeya. The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has donated four water tanks worth over Sh10 million to Mbeya Secondary School as part of efforts to help the government in improving the education sector.

The tanks, with a total volume of 40,000 litres were handed over to the management of the school by the bank’s Mbeya branch manager Asia Mselemu during a brief ceremony at the school which was also attended by the Mbeya District Commissioner Rashid Chuachua, teachers, students and education stakeholders in the region.

Dr Chuachua acknowledged the bank’s support saying, it marked the end of the long-term challenge the school faced to access clean and safe water for teachers and students.

“We are relieved to see that stakeholders like NBC Bank are coming forward to support us with the water tanks so that we can have access to clean water for teachers and students at our school...we are very grateful,” said Dr Chuachua.

For her part, Ms Mselemu said; “It is a pleasure for us to be part of solving challenges in such an important sector.”

NBC Bank has been in the forefront in supporting various community initiatives that aims at improving the lives of the majority Tanzanians.