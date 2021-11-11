Poland: These’re the areas we want to invest in, in Tanzania

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Poland has outlined areas its companies are interested in investing in Tanzania ina bid to strengthen ties and explore existing potentials between the two countries.

Poland ambassador to Tanzania Krzysztof Buzalski recently told The Citizen that Polish companies were closely looking at the investment opportunities on the Tanzanian market in such areas as agriculture, blue economy, mining, tourism and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

However, he said there was still a lack of information on the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries.

Compared to what has been done in other African countries, Tanzania and Poland still need extensive trade promotion such as trade fairs and organized presentations.

“Tanzania needs more promotion in Poland regarding the trade and business opportunities,” said Mr Buzalski in an interview.

“Opening of a Tanzanian diplomatic mission in Warsaw would clearly help build interest in Tanzania, its market opportunities as well as its tourist attractions among Polish business, organizations and Poles in general,” he said.

According to the envoy, in June 2021, a number of Polish firms visited Dar es Salaam and have been discussing business opportunities at the government offices and with local private players. “With several Polish firms operating in Tanzania and Zanzibar, another sector we are also observing in the growing bilateral cooperation is the education sector,” he said, adding that more and more Tanzanians were interested in studying in Polish universities and higher technical schools.

“As a result, this will eventually build completely new links between the two countries as the graduates might like to engage in other activities connecting us like trade or culture.”

Currently, the biggest project by the Polish company is in discussion stage between the government and the consortium of the Polish companies will be on a water management sector.

Mr Buzalski said considering the significance of water supply and its management to Tanzania’s development, the Polish company strives to provide the long-term and sustainable solutions.

“We believe the experience we have gained in developing urban water in Poland as well as our technologies in that area can address some of the challenges of that sector in Tanzania, especially in big cities,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said for these to be achieved, further building and enabling environment for foreign investors is needed as that will certainly convince more businesses from Poland to invest in Tanzania.

During a recent visit to Poland, the deputy director at the Export Center for the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), Mr Lukasz Grabowski, said the two countries can adhere to a direction of bilateral opening-up as Polish companies look to exploit new markets in Africa.

He highlighted the importance of injecting strong impetus into bilateral cooperation in agriculture production chains, healthcare, nursery, hospitals, facilities of elders, schools and construction in general, IT, Fintech, cashless payments, and ICT solutions.

“Polish companies would also be much interested in developing sea ports, as we have a long tradition of marine economy, fishing as well as ship building, because the country is considered as one of the promising producers when it comes to yachts and luxury boats ” he said.

PAIH is the first point of contact for Polish companies which sight foreign expansion and the agency assists in overcoming administrative and legal procedures, related to specific projects as well as helps to develop legal solutions, find a suitable location, reliable partners and suppliers. Mr Grabowski said other sectors that the agency recommends to companies include renewables including solar, hydropower and wind of which are potential for Africa considering the ongoing climate debate.

“Market opportunities and what Polish companies look for reflect the condition of our economy, and for now considering the state of our economy, we still encourage our companies to do more investments,” he explained recently.

According to him, the Polish companies were in the first place focused on the European Union markets, because of its location, the fact that they share the same culture and transport cost and risks were very low.

He mentioned there were also some trade relief in the area of tariffs, but over time, the eyes of over 18,000 Polish exporters have opened wider to search for new areas for investment.

“When we think about the strategy for 2030 and/or 2050 we are taking into consideration the economies of Africa, South East Asia, Middle East and both Americas,” Mr Grabowski said.

The envoy revealed further that: today, Thursday, November 11, 2021 Poland celebrates its independence which it gained in 1918, after 123 years of partition by Russia, Prussia and Austria. Poland is also a member of the European Union (EU).