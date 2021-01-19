Precision Air renews operating certificate

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Precision Air said yesterday that it has been granted its Aircraft Operation Certificate (AOC) renewal after undergoing inspection in December 2020 by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

The licence renewal means that the airline company would continue to serve the country and beyond while observing rules and regulations of aircraft operations, according to its chief executive officer, Patrick Mwanri.

Precision Air has been able to renew its AOC for 27 years consecutively from 1993 when it was first registered as a commercial scheduled and non-scheduled airline.

It now operates a fleet of nine aircraft, flying to 11 domestic and regional destinations.

The AOC is the certification granted by TCAA to permit an airline to do commercial operations within the country and beyond, based on Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA).

The certification is renewable annually - and is only issued after an intensive review process by TCAA inspectors.

Precision Air is a Tanzania-majority owned company offering schedule flight from its main hub Dar es Salaam to Arusha, Bukoba, Dodoma, Kahama, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Mtwara, Mwanza, Zanzibar and Nairobi. Apart from scheduled commercial flights, Precision air also offers charter services, third party maintenance services through its Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO), Parcel services, and cargo services.