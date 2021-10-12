Puma Energy Tanzania unveils new lubricants

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania Limited has introduced a new line of lubricants into the market.

Known as “Puma Lubricants,” the products come in thhe three different categories of HD Super for diesel and petrol engines; GT Plus - a fully synthetic engine oil for petrol and diesel engines - and HD Extra for diesel engines.

The firm’s managing director, Mr Dominic Dhanah, said Puma Lubricants were developed in Switzerland using a formula that complies with the highest European Union standards and some of the most stringent vehicle manufacturer globally.

Meanwhile, the Puma Energy Head of Africa, Mr Fadi Mitri, said the company would invest over $100 million in Tanzania in the next three years. This is in continuation of supporting communities by making access to affordable fuels and lubricants at the right quality and the right quantity across the country.

Puma Energy Tanzania is a 50-50 joint venture between the Government (through Treasury Registrar at the Ministry of Finance) and Puma Investments Limited.

The midstream international oil marketing company which is engaged in large storage and distribution of petroleum products, is the marketing leader in the country. It held a share of 13.6 percent in a market of over 23 operators during the 2020 calendar year.

The company boasts a storage capacity of 94 million litres, and operates 65 petrol stations across the country. It also services eight airports.