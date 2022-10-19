Stakeholders discuss climate ahead of COP27

Dar es Salaam. Various stakeholders are expected to discuss climate change and energy transition issues starting tomorrow, ahead of the UN key conference scheduled for next month.

The national symposium organised by the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI) in collaboration with Climate Change Forum (FORUMCC) and the Vice President’s Office is part of the preparations and joint strategising ahead of COP27 to be held from November 6-18 this year in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The symposium is aimed amongst others to discuss and share information with and amongst various stakeholders, expansion of knowledge on climate change and energy transition nexus, a statement availed to The Citizen yesterday said.

“Specifically, the symposium will provide an opportunity for stakeholders’ joint reflections on the implementation of our nationally determined contributions, energy system master plan,” said a part of the statement.

The symposium will also highlight on the country’s position to COP27 and also hold critical discussions on minerals such as nickel, graphite and others, in the context of energy transition.

The two-day meeting will facilitate as a forum for the country to jointly strategise and coordinate a ahead of the COP27 and beyond, including exploring options for establishing a national climate change and energy transition coordination framework to accelerate the planning and implementation.