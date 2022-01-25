TCB’s Katavi branch now eyes pastoralists, farmers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB) now has a branch in Katavi as it moves its services closer to pastoralists and farmers in the region.

Speaking at the branch launching event here yesterday, TCB’s chief executive officer, Mr Sabasaba Moshingi said at the branch launch that the facility will reduce the distance that its customers travel in search of banking services in nearby towns.

“With this branch, we considers the key economic activities such as pastoralism and farming which are conducted in this region,” he said during the event that was graced by the Katavi Regional Commissioner, Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko.

The opening of the branch means that customers can now get the lender’s services from a network of 82 branches, 3,800 ATMs and several agency banking outlets.

In her remarks, Ms Mrindoko commended the bank’s decision to extend its services in Katavi and called upon residents to open bank accounts at the branch.

“The launch of this branch here means that banking services will be easily accessible to Katavi workers, farmers and traders,” said Mrindoko.

She assured TCB that being a fast growing region, Katabi had what it takes to accommodate the lender’s business aspirations.