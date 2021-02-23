The new regional Mbezi bus terminal readies for launch

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Allocation of trading chambers to traders at the new Mbezi Bus Terminal started yesterday ahead of the launching of the facility’s operations Thursday.

The Citizen observed some activities going on at the area with the officials saying major works have been completed and that buses would start operations anytime.

The activities observed included construction of a pedestrian bridge which is nearing completion.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Dar es Salaam City executive director Spora Liana said: “We’re allocating trading spaces to those who applied starting today.”

On Sunday, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Aboubakar Kunenge said the international bus terminal was ready and operations would start on February 25.

“We had challenges on roads to the terminal but they were completed and tit will start operating on February 25, this year.”

Ms Liana also stressed that the schedule to start operations was still the same.

The operation of the Sh51 billion project was expected to begin from last month but due to road challenges, it was postponed.

The facility will accommodate 700 buses and 80 small vehicles. It will also have outside parking capacity for 1,000 vehicles.

On the other hand, a member of the executive committee of the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa), Mr Mustafa Mwalongo, said they were ready to move to the new facility.

“We have no problems because Ubungo is currently a small area and we are not doing our businesses effectively. Our challenges have been complaining on entrance road, ticket offices and the parking area which is now said to be ready,” he said.

Mr Awadhi Simba, a resident in the area, said some lodges have been upgraded around the terminal with some investors building modern apartments and hotels.