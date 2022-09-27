Vodacom, tower firm in Sh17 million aid

By Alawi Masare More by this Author

Kibaha. Vodacom Tanzania Foundation in partnership with Helios Towers yesterday donated Sh17 million facilities to support ICT learning at a school in Kibaha.

The facilities that were handed over to Nyumbu Secondary School include tablets, routers, a television set, printer and one year internet bundle.

Speaking during the hand-over ceremony at the school, Vodacom Tanzania Foundation board member Olaf Mumburi said the telecom operator wished to connect every citizen to digital services in education, health and commerce.

“We have been partnering with different stakeholders to support the education sector in digital space, and today, over 500 schools have benefitted from our support worth Sh700 million,” he said.

Receiving the facilities on behalf of the school, Kibaha district commissioner Sarah Msafiri said the government was committed to improve the education sector and make sure that it conforms with the digital revolution.

“We have seen a huge demand for ICT among different learning institutions for the benefit of our students. With this kind of support, we believe we will be in a better position to provide these skills here at the school,” she said.

Advertisement

Helios Towers human resources head Amelye Nyembe said ICT education was crucial in preparing students for future jobs with ICT skills’ demand.