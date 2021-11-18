Air Tanzania launches direct flights to Lubumbashi

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has on November 18, launched a direct flight from Dar es Salaam to Lubumbashi, DR Congo via Ndola, Zambia.

According to ATCL’s managing director Mr Ladislaus Matindi, the national carrier will be flying three times a week---Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday using the Airbus A220-300.

The new route brings the total of the airline's international routes to nine including two intercontinental flights to Mumbai (India) and Guangzhou (China).

The airline on the other hand currently has 13 domestic flights from its hub in Dar es Salaam to Zanzibar, Arusha, Kilimanajro, Mwanza,, Geita, Bukoba, Kigoma, Mpanda, Mbeya, Tabora, Dodoma, and Songea.

The Works and Transport mister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, lauded the initiation of new route to DRC and said it is a solution to challenges faced when travelling to and from these cities.

He said the direct flight to Lubumbashi is good news to the private sector because it offers accessibility to these towns.

Advertisement

He explained that the enhanced connectivity in terms of transport will allow people to spend less time travelling to these destinations and it will boost trade and economic relations between the two.

“This will open business opportunities between the two countries,” said Prof Mbarawa.

The national carrier is also set to launch a new route to Kenya’s capital Nairobi later this month.

The last time that ATCL flew to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was 15 years ago.