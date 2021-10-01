Airtel Money slashes charges imposed on its clients

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania, through its Airtel Money transfer service, has on Friday, October 1, 2021 announced that its customers are now allowed to send and receive money within the network free of charge.

Announcing the news in Dar es Salaam, the director of Airtel Money, Mr Isack Nchunda, said that the decision aimed at supporting the government by encouraging more users to send and receive money from across the country at zero costs.

“We are happy to announce good news while we see the growth of our Airtel Money customers each day; we believe the government agenda of financial inclusion is not far-fetched,” said Mr Nchunda.

According to him, the decision has nothing to do with the solidarity levy imposed by the government and will remain unchanged.

“Previously, we had a free service that allowed our Airtel Money users to send money for free with a value of Shs 200,000 and above. We again came with Habari njema – Tuma Pesa Bure that clearly defines our commitment to our loyal customers,” he said.

According to him, the company is confident that the newly introduced free service will encourage non users to start using an array of services offered through the network.

Advertisement

“To cement our commitment, we are expanding our network even further through the roll out of our Airtel Money branches and expansion of 4G network across the country,” he said.

According to him, the company has been embarking on extending its 4G network by launching more communication towers that will improve the mobile phone coverage and enable customers to continue enjoying services and offered products.

He said Airtel is committed to improving financial services in order to reach and serve over 80 percent of unbanked population in the country.

According to him, Airtel Money is connected to over 40 banks in the country, making it possible for its customers to make instant money transfers from their bank accounts to their mobile phones and direct to their wallets.