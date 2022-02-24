ATCL to enter into partnership with KLM and Emirates

The national carrier also said it was in the final stages of talks with China’s Aviation authorities over a similar arrangement.

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) is in the final stages of signing partnership agreements with Emirates and the Royal Dutch Airline- KLM that will help connect its passengers to destinations in the United States and Europe.

The national carrier also said it was in the final stages of talks with China’s Aviation authorities over a similar arrangement.

“These companies are the largest in the world as an effort to expand the network will start partnerships with them while we prepare to go to the United States and Europe,” said the ATCL managing director Ladislaus Matindi.

He was speaking during the tour by deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport Dr Ally Possi adding that the carrier is currently working with Rwandair, Ethiopian airlines, Qatar Airways and Air India.

He said that Air Tanzania tickets are now available worldwide despite the ticketing system facing hitches.

“We are continuing to expand our business but also to increase the number of staffs so that we are competitive in the market,” he said, adding that currently Air Tanzania has 15 centres in the country and eight outside the country.

On his part, Dr Possi said the impact of Covid-19 was the source of the company's Sh60.24 billion loss, adding that efforts to overcome the challenge are still going.