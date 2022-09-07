Cards no longer needed to withdraw money from Absa

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Absa Bank Tanzania customers can now withdraw cash safely at any Absa Automated Teller Machine (ATM) without the need for a physical card, thanks to a new initiative that was launched in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

This will be possible through the Absa Mobile Baking App which uses a QR code.

Last month, the bank also introduced the Absa Business Debit Card for its Business Banking customers across the country.

Bank’s Customer Experience and Digital head Samuel Mkuyu said the innovation was in response to the need to foster hygiene and health, fuelled by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Safe and simple contactless and card-free cash withdrawals means less risk of card loss, cloning or skimming.

It means safer no-touch transactions, and faster withdrawals,” he said.

Absa customers registered on the Absa Mobile Banking App will need to scan a QR code generated in the App at any Absa ATM to withdraw cash.

According to bank’s marketing and corporate relations head Aron Luhanga the solution brings the bank one step closer to becoming a digitally-led financial partner and creating opportunities for the lender’s customers as its brings possibilities to life.